Amazon Reports Strong Financial Results in Second Quarter and Shares Rise

At a time when interest in AI technologies remains high in the global market, major technology companies are presenting massive financial reports. According to ixbt.com, Amazon achieved better-than-expected performance in its latest financial period, which sparked significant interest among investors. With the company's net sales increasing by 20 percent, the cloud services sector in particular became the main source of revenue. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Massive Investments in Infrastructure and Data Centers

Although many analysts in the market are demanding cost cuts, Amazon has not slowed down the pace of developing data centers. The company spent 173 billion dollars during the fiscal year ending June 30 of this year to purchase real estate and equipment, specifically GPUs, natural gas turbines, and land plots. For comparison, this figure was 107.65 billion dollars last year.

Amazon also raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 from 200 billion dollars to 220 billion dollars. To cover these expenses, the company even began utilizing its cash reserves. At the end of the quarter, the company's cash on hand decreased by 7.6 billion dollars compared to the previous year, marking the first period of negative free cash flow this year.

AWS Cloud Services Growth and AI Strategy

Normally, such sharp expenditures would naturally be met negatively in the stock market, but Amazon maintained investor confidence due to having a powerful revenue-generating mechanism. AWS cloud services revenue increased by 37 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 42 billion dollars this quarter. Although this is not enough to fully cover the expenses, it shows that demand is growing alongside supply.

Considering the annual cycle ranging from building a data center to selling its capacity, this situation brings peace of mind to investors. Furthermore, Amazon is not limiting its AI efforts to just building large centers. The company is also making long-term investments in developing its own chips, such as Trainium TPUs and Graviton processors based on the Arm architecture.

General Market Trends and Investor Approach

As company management noted, in the future the AI business will reach high profitability levels similar to the main revenue-generating sectors. Not only Amazon in the market, but giants like Microsoft and Google have also managed to increase their stock values thanks to strong cloud revenues. However, companies like Meta, which do not have a clear revenue source and are undertaking massive capital expenditures, are being met with some caution by investors.

Currently, stock market participants evaluate cloud service providers as the most stable part in the AI ecosystem. Nevertheless, economic conditions for AI labs and startups still raise questions, and over time the balance in this regard will become clearer.