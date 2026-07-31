Unexpected Decline Observed in Apple's Services Network

·16·Technology
Unexpected Decline Observed in Apple's Services Network

According to Apple's financial report, although the brand has surpassed 1.5 billion subscribers across its services, the revenue from this network fell short of Wall Street analysts' forecasts. The slowdown in the App Store and mobile gaming market, along with regulatory changes in several countries, became the sole blemish against a backdrop of record hardware sales for the company. Citing ixbt.com, following these figures, the company's shares dropped by more than 4% in after-hours trading, reports Techcrunch.com. reports Techcrunch.com.

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh noted that the services division generated $30.74 billion in revenue during the third fiscal quarter. Meanwhile, market experts had expected a result of $31.22 billion. This decline was caused by several factors, including changes in the operation of the App Store, which is the main revenue source.

Impact of App Store and Mobile Games

A general slowdown in the mobile gaming segment was cited as one of the main issues. Additionally, changes introduced to the App Store business model in certain countries, including the U.S., also affected revenue. The point is that court rulings require allowing developers to process customer payments outside the App Store ecosystem, bypassing Apple's commission.

Although the company did not provide exact figures on how much this situation damaged App Store revenue, it reminded investors that the final resolution of the matter will be reviewed by the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, it was noted that the App Store set a new revenue record for the June quarter. Revenues from Apple Ads, which were also expanded to the Apple Maps app, contributed to this performance.

Exchange Rates and Future Plans

Not only store issues, but other factors as well caused services revenue to come in lower than expected. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates were cited as the primary one. Furthermore, it was noted that a noticeable difference emerged when compared to the massive revenues brought in by the box office success of the movie F1 in previous quarters.

Despite all the challenges and currency headwinds, Apple's leadership holds a high opinion of the prospects for developing this business segment in the future. The company announced that it recorded all-time revenue records in developed markets and absolute June-quarter revenue records in developing markets. The services segment demonstrated double-digit growth rates in the absolute majority of markets reviewed.

"Our services are attracting more and more customers, and we have surpassed the milestone of one and a half billion paid subscribers," Kevan Parekh noted. It was also announced that during the reporting period, both transacting and paid accounts in developing markets reached new historical peaks with double-digit growth figures.

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