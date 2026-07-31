Czech President Worked as a Formula 1 Photographer

Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Hungarian Grand Prix not as a head of state, but as a photographer. He arrived at the racetrack with a professional camera and official FIA accreditation.

During Saturday's race, Pavel walked along the track with Formula 1 photographer Jiři Křizek, capturing the intense moments of the competition.

This is not the president's first visit to professionally capture motorsport events. In June, he also worked at a race in France using specialized photographic equipment.

Petr Pavel has long been passionate about sports photography. He has previously photographed major competitions such as MotoGP, World Superbike, NASCAR, and the Dakar Rally.