Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Battery Capacity to Increase Significantly

New leaked data has revealed details about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch. According to Sammobile, the new device will be equipped with a much larger battery than the current model. Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 battery capacity will be 800 mAh. This is 35 percent more than the 590 mAh indicator in the current Galaxy Watch Ultra model. The new Snapdragon Wear Elite hardware platform and expanded battery are expected to significantly improve the device's autonomous operation time.

Not only the Ultra version, but also the Galaxy Watch 9 series will receive updates. In particular, the Galaxy Watch 9 model with a 40 mm case will have a 400 mAh battery (23 percent more than the Galaxy Watch 8). However, it is assumed that the battery capacity in the 44 mm diameter model will remain unchanged at 435 mAh.

Earlier, reports circulated that the charging speed would not increase in the Galaxy Watch 9 series, and it is currently unknown what this indicator will be for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model. Samsung is expected to officially unveil its new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

At this presentation, along with the watches, new foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are planned to be presented to the public.