OnePlus Turbo 6X: 7000 mAh battery and 144 Hz screen for just $220

OnePlus has released official images of its new Turbo 6X smartphone and revealed the device's key technical specifications. The full presentation of the device is expected to take place in the coming hours, with an estimated price of 1500 yuan (approximately $220). The new model will be available in the three colors shown in the images. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone features a body with flat side frames and a dual main camera. One of the key highlights of the OnePlus Turbo 6X is its 144 Hz IPS screen. This display is equipped with eye protection functions, and flicker is virtually imperceptible.

The smartphone also features a 7000 mAh battery. According to official information, this battery is designed for long-term use and will retain its initial capacity characteristics for six years. The device's hardware platform is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset.

At the same time, OnePlus is also preparing the more powerful Turbo 6X Pro model. It will be equipped with an 8000 mAh battery, a Dimensity 7400 Super processor, a 1.5K resolution Samsung screen, and a full water protection system. The Pro version will be presented in two colors: orange and black.