Lenovo laptops to become more expensive due to rising RAM and SSD prices

·1·Technology
Lenovo laptops to become more expensive due to rising RAM and SSD prices

Lenovo is preparing to increase the prices of its computers and laptops once again. According to the Chinese resource Sina, the company has already notified its partners and distributors about the new prices, which will take effect in July. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the price of some popular models will increase by more than 1,000 yuan, or approximately $150. For Lenovo, this will be the second price hike in 2024. The rise in the cost of finished computers and laptops is linked to the increasing cost of RAM (DRAM) and storage devices (SSD and HDD).

TrendForce analysts predicted in April of this year that DRAM prices could jump by up to 63% in a single quarter. Experts from Lexar estimate that RAM prices could double by the end of the year.

Currently, the existence of long-term contracts does not guarantee timely product delivery, as market demand significantly exceeds production capacity. Previously, ASUS, Framework, Maingear, and several other major brands also announced price increases.

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