ChatGPT Approaches 1 Billion Users Weekly

ChatGPT, one of the leading platforms in the field of artificial intelligence, is very close to a historic milestone in terms of weekly active users — reaching the 1 billion mark. According to The Information, citing internal OpenAI data, the world-famous chatbot is on the verge of recording this massive result, although the company has not yet officially confirmed the figure. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Recall that the last public statistics published by OpenAI date back to February 2026. At that time, company head Sam Altman stated that more than 900 million people use the ChatGPT service every week, and the number of paid subscriptions exceeded 50 million. If the new internal estimates are confirmed, it will be known that the service increased its audience by another 100 million in less than half a year.

Development Pace and Expected Deadlines

Analysts note that OpenAI could have actually achieved this indicator about 7 months earlier than originally planned. However, since the company has not yet published new official reports, the cited figures have not been fully confirmed by independent sources. Nevertheless, this momentum clearly demonstrates how rapidly artificial intelligence technologies are gaining popularity on a global scale.

If the 1 billion milestone is officially confirmed, ChatGPT will rank among the most popular digital services in the world. Although this indicator shows the immense scale of the platform, experts also draw attention to some of its limitations. In particular, while the number of weekly active users shows the reach of the service, it does not fully reveal actual user engagement, business profitability, or the level of AI adoption in the corporate sector.