Anti-Loneliness AI Device Returns with New Voice and Higher Price

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies allows creating not only assistant applications, but also gadgets aimed at reducing human loneliness. The wearable AI device called Friend, introduced two years ago and communicating with the user by sending text messages, has now been radically updated. According to ixbt.com, the project's creator Avi Schiffmann announced a new version of the device with voice capabilities on his X social network page. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new version of Friend is equipped with a built-in speaker, which can respond to the user as a unique and stable personality. One of the published promotional videos depicts a girl user discussing deceased or past relationships with the wearable pendant, while the gadget expresses encouraging thoughts to her. Also, in another clip, a man can be seen talking about his plans in filmmaking and receiving praise from the device.

Sharp Price Increase and Marketing Strategy

The expansion of the device's capabilities also affected its price. If two years ago this AI gadget was priced around 99 USD, the retail price of the newly introduced version is 249 USD. This indicates that it is significantly more expensive than the previous value.

Nevertheless, it remains completely unclear what real benefit this gadget brings in performing daily chores. Project founder Avi Schiffmann touched upon the true purpose of the device in one of his posts. According to him, this AI is neither an assistant nor a replacement for a lover, but merely strives to act as a reliable interlocutor, a friend.

The Market Role of AI Gadgets

The idea of presenting a plastic pendant based on algorithms as a mysterious friend is a very bold step from a marketing perspective. However, the project had previously attracted attention with its sensational campaigns. In particular, advertising banners installed in the New York City subway system last year quickly went viral, but were frequently damaged by citizens who opposed replacing natural human communication with a digital amulet.

Overall, AI-based wearable devices have not yet gained widespread popularity in the market. Another attempt similar to Friend — the AI pin by Humane Inc., which aimed to replace the iPhone — was forced to shut down its operations in less than a year due to low sales figures.