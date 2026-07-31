Ruthless Bayern: Demolishes Opponent 15-0 in Pre-Season Friendly

FC Bayern Munich continues its preparation for the new season with a true goal fest. In their latest friendly match, the Munich side faced lower-league team FC Rottach-Egern and put an unanswered 15 goals past the opponent's goalkeeper.

In this article, we will tell you about Bayern's historic victory, the brace heroes, and the astonishing statistics between these two teams.

Goal Festival and Brace Scorers

Three players scored braces for the visitors. Arijon Ibrahimović, Armindo Sieb, and Felipe Chavez beat the opposing goalkeeper twice each.

Bayern Munich – Rottach-Egern 15-0

Goals: Pavic (8'), Ibrahimovic (9', 45+2'), Chavez (10', 13'), Cardoso (45+3', 50'), Sieb (51', 59'), Palhinha (57'), Ndiaye (67'), Assomo (67'), Pavlovic (86'), Kimmich (88'), Nuray (90+3').

This victory demonstrated that Bayern's preparations under new head coach Vincent Kompany are going excellently.

Historic Statistics: 5 Matches, 99 Goals!

This is not the first such massive scoreline between Bayern and Rottach-Egern. The Munich club has a unique tradition of "mercilessness" against this amateur team. In the 5 head-to-head matches played to date, Bayern has managed to breach the opponent's goal a total of 99 times . This means the Munich players average nearly 20 goals per game! This 15-0 scoreline was simply the next logical continuation of that historical "tradition".

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