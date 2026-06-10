AI starts monitoring pandas at Moscow Zoo

·1·Technology
AI starts monitoring pandas at Moscow Zoo

An AI system that tracks the location and activity of animals in real time has been introduced at the Moscow Zoo. This project is currently in pilot mode and provides visitors with precise information about the animals' whereabouts. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The system is currently monitoring three types of animals: the leopard Mizer, the puma Gabriel, and the famous pandas — Jui, Dindin, and Katyusha. Information about whether an animal is in an outdoor or indoor enclosure, as well as what it is doing, is displayed on screens next to the enclosures and on interactive panels throughout the zoo.

Developers explain that if an animal is not visible (for example, if it is hiding behind bushes), the system confirms its presence and advises visitors to look closely. To train the AI, specialists manually processed large amounts of video footage to teach the algorithms to recognize animal behavior.

In the future, there are plans to expand this technology to the entire zoo and integrate it with the official website and an interactive map. The number of monitored behaviors will also be increased. Currently, special information stands describing the characteristics of the animals participating in the project have been installed in the old area.

Artificial IntelligenceMoscowTechnologyZooIT Solutions
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

PASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in YakutiaPASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in YakutiaToday, 17:25AI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthlyAI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthlyToday, 17:24Netflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in AsiaNetflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in AsiaToday, 17:20Indian government hesitant over Starlink ahead of SpaceX IPOIndian government hesitant over Starlink ahead of SpaceX IPOToday, 16:57Yandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outagesYandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outagesToday, 16:52Restrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been liftedRestrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been liftedToday, 16:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body