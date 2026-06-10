AI starts monitoring pandas at Moscow Zoo

An AI system that tracks the location and activity of animals in real time has been introduced at the Moscow Zoo. This project is currently in pilot mode and provides visitors with precise information about the animals' whereabouts. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The system is currently monitoring three types of animals: the leopard Mizer, the puma Gabriel, and the famous pandas — Jui, Dindin, and Katyusha. Information about whether an animal is in an outdoor or indoor enclosure, as well as what it is doing, is displayed on screens next to the enclosures and on interactive panels throughout the zoo.

Developers explain that if an animal is not visible (for example, if it is hiding behind bushes), the system confirms its presence and advises visitors to look closely. To train the AI, specialists manually processed large amounts of video footage to teach the algorithms to recognize animal behavior.

In the future, there are plans to expand this technology to the entire zoo and integrate it with the official website and an interactive map. The number of monitored behaviors will also be increased. Currently, special information stands describing the characteristics of the animals participating in the project have been installed in the old area.