RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D: Cooler Master Cosmos Gold Limited Edition Announced

·33·Technology
RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D: Cooler Master Cosmos Gold Limited Edition Announced

Cooler Master has unveiled its new, limited-edition Cosmos Gold Limited Edition desktop computer. This system is built on the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads with a boost clock speed of up to 5.6 GHz. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Graphics power is provided by a custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card based on the Blackwell architecture, equipped with 32 GB of memory. The system is built on an Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, featuring 64 GB of DDR5 (4 x 16 GB) RAM and a 2 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Stable performance is ensured by a 2000 W power supply with 80 Plus Platinum certification. Special attention is paid to cooling: the Cooler Master Atmos II 360 liquid cooling system, along with two 200 mm front fans and one 120 mm rear fan, keeps temperatures and noise low even under maximum load.

The COSMOS Gold chassis weighs approximately 45 kg and features modern interfaces such as USB 3.2, 20 Gbps USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, and Ethernet. The device runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system.

Cooler MasterNVIDIARTX 5090Ryzen 9 9950X3DGaming PC
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