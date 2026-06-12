Production of aviation fuel from atmospheric CO2 begins in the USA

The first commercial plant in the USA producing aviation fuel from captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity has begun operations in Washington state. California-based technology company Twelve has launched a new facility called AirPlant One in Moses Lake. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The plant produces a synthetic eco-friendly aviation fuel called E-Jet. This product is created based on a power-to-liquid technology using captured CO2, water, and renewable energy. In addition to aviation fuel, the facility also produces E-Naphtha, a chemical product that serves as a raw material for manufacturing everyday goods.

The core of the AirPlant One system is an electrolyzer that converts carbon dioxide and water into liquid hydrocarbons. The resulting E-Jet fuel is chemically identical to fossil fuels and fully meets ASTM certification standards. This allows airlines to use this fuel without modifying aircraft engines or existing infrastructure.

Nicholas Flanders, co-founder and CEO of Twelve, stated that the hypothesis of producing fuel that powers the global economy directly from the air has become a reality today. Unlike other methods based on vegetable oil or agricultural waste, this technology does not face resource scarcity issues and is considered more suitable for large-scale production.