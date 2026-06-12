NVIDIA begins accepting orders from China for new Vera processors

·27·Technology
NVIDIA begins accepting orders from China for new Vera processors

NVIDIA has announced that its new Vera CPUs, designed for AI data centers, will be ready for Chinese customers as early as August. According to Reuters, the company has already begun accepting orders for these chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Last October, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company's market share in China had dropped to nearly zero due to US export restrictions and Beijing's push for technological independence. However, the new Vera chips are expected to change the situation.

Sources indicate that Chinese customers are showing great interest in the first independent Vera processor, specifically developed by NVIDIA for AI systems that perform tasks autonomously. The chip has now entered the full-scale production phase.

The Vera processor is designed for computational processes performed by AI agents. According to NVIDIA, it operates 1.8 times faster than similar processors from competitors, providing a significant advantage in processing complex algorithms.

While presenting the Vera project, Jensen Huang expressed hope that it would become the company's next multi-billion dollar business. He even predicts that Vera processors will become more popular than the company's famous GeForce GPUs.

NVIDIAVeraAIProcessorChina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Rental electric scooters to be completely banned in BrusselsRental electric scooters to be completely banned in BrusselsToday, 15:28SpaceX raises $2.2 billion from Japanese investorsSpaceX raises $2.2 billion from Japanese investorsToday, 14:56SpaceX IPO: All details about the largest stock offering in historySpaceX IPO: All details about the largest stock offering in historyToday, 14:29Number of HarmonyOS devices in the Huawei ecosystem exceeds 1.3 billionNumber of HarmonyOS devices in the Huawei ecosystem exceeds 1.3 billionToday, 13:52Microsoft Edge browser switches to an accelerated update systemMicrosoft Edge browser switches to an accelerated update systemToday, 12:57Titan Killer spotted live: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super revealedTitan Killer spotted live: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super revealedToday, 11:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil