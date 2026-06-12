NVIDIA begins accepting orders from China for new Vera processors

NVIDIA has announced that its new Vera CPUs, designed for AI data centers, will be ready for Chinese customers as early as August. According to Reuters, the company has already begun accepting orders for these chips. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Last October, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company's market share in China had dropped to nearly zero due to US export restrictions and Beijing's push for technological independence. However, the new Vera chips are expected to change the situation.

Sources indicate that Chinese customers are showing great interest in the first independent Vera processor, specifically developed by NVIDIA for AI systems that perform tasks autonomously. The chip has now entered the full-scale production phase.

The Vera processor is designed for computational processes performed by AI agents. According to NVIDIA, it operates 1.8 times faster than similar processors from competitors, providing a significant advantage in processing complex algorithms.

While presenting the Vera project, Jensen Huang expressed hope that it would become the company's next multi-billion dollar business. He even predicts that Vera processors will become more popular than the company's famous GeForce GPUs.