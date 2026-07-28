Inter Continues Negotiations Over Curtis Jones Transfer

·42·Sport
Inter Continues Negotiations Over Curtis Jones Transfer

AC Milan's Inter continues its active work in the summer transfer window, considering new candidates to strengthen the squad. According to Sportitalia, English Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones remains in the "Nerazzurri's" focus, and the interest between the parties is still relevant. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The club management has already reached a primary agreement on strengthening the defensive line. It is reported that former Manchester City defender John Stones is expected to move to the Milan club as a free agent. The parties have agreed on a two-year contract with a salary of 4 million euros per year. The absence of a transfer fee for this deal allows Inter to save its budget and focus mainly on the transfer of Curtis Jones.

Liverpool's Position and Head Coach's Plans

Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola openly acknowledged his high respect for the English midfielder in press appearances. The specialist stated that he wants to keep the player in his team for the current season as well. However, despite the coach's statements, the player himself does not rule out the possibility of moving to the Italian championship.

The current contract of the midfielder, born in 2001, with Liverpool runs until June 30, 2027. Since there is still time left before the contract expires, the English club is demanding at least 40 million euros for the player. Meanwhile, Inter has not gone beyond its 25 million euro offer submitted at the end of June. For the Milan side, this amount is considered high in the current financial conditions.

Factors Slowing Down the Transfer

  • Failure to sell Davide Frattesi
  • Limited club transfer budget
  • High asking price demanded by Liverpool
  • Player's desire to move to Italy
Unlike the situation in January of this year, the situation has changed radically. Currently, the failed sale of Davide Frattesi is the main obstacle to Curtis Jones's transfer. If Inter does not sell another player from the midfield, it will be difficult to secure the signing of the English midfielder.

Nevertheless, Curtis Jones himself has repeatedly expressed to the Inter management his readiness to move to the Milan club. Although official offers have not been sent yet, negotiations for this transfer are expected to continue until the end of the season.

InterCurtis JonesLiverpoolTransferSerie A
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