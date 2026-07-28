Scientists name the most important foods that protect bones from deterioration

It is important to care about bone strength not just in old age, but from a young age. Experts note that bone density begins to decrease much earlier than most people think. However, proper nutrition and an active lifestyle help slow down this process.

Scientists state that a person's bone health in old age depends on the "bone reserve" accumulated in childhood and youth. Over time, bone mass gradually decreases. Today, about 500 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis. This disease makes bones brittle and increases the risk of fractures.

The most beneficial foods for bones

Dairy products – milk, cheese, and yogurt are rich sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Studies have shown that consuming them regularly reduces the risk of bone fractures.

Soy products – tofu, tempeh, and edamame are rich in calcium and can help maintain bone density, especially in women.

Chia seeds – rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and omega-3, serving to strengthen bone tissue.

Dried fruits – figs, apricots, and prunes are rich in calcium and antioxidants. They help slow down bone deterioration.

Canned fish – sardines and salmon are sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, making them very beneficial for bone and muscle health.

Experts advise taking vitamin supplements only on a doctor's recommendation. If the diet contains enough dairy products, greens, fish, legumes, and protein-rich foods, the body receives most of the necessary substances naturally.

According to scientists' conclusions, a balanced diet and regular physical activity are the most effective ways to keep bones strong for years and significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis.