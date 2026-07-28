Scientists name the most important foods that protect bones from deterioration

·91·Health
Scientists name the most important foods that protect bones from deterioration

It is important to care about bone strength not just in old age, but from a young age. Experts note that bone density begins to decrease much earlier than most people think. However, proper nutrition and an active lifestyle help slow down this process.

Scientists state that a person's bone health in old age depends on the "bone reserve" accumulated in childhood and youth. Over time, bone mass gradually decreases. Today, about 500 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis. This disease makes bones brittle and increases the risk of fractures.

The most beneficial foods for bones

Dairy products – milk, cheese, and yogurt are rich sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Studies have shown that consuming them regularly reduces the risk of bone fractures.

Soy products – tofu, tempeh, and edamame are rich in calcium and can help maintain bone density, especially in women.

Chia seeds – rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and omega-3, serving to strengthen bone tissue.

Dried fruits – figs, apricots, and prunes are rich in calcium and antioxidants. They help slow down bone deterioration.

Canned fish – sardines and salmon are sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, making them very beneficial for bone and muscle health.

Experts advise taking vitamin supplements only on a doctor's recommendation. If the diet contains enough dairy products, greens, fish, legumes, and protein-rich foods, the body receives most of the necessary substances naturally.

According to scientists' conclusions, a balanced diet and regular physical activity are the most effective ways to keep bones strong for years and significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

CalciumVitamin D
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?Yesterday, 17:23What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...Yesterday, 16:43Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stonesFive dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stonesYesterday, 14:54Scientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleepScientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleep25.07, 14:55Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealedWhy does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed25.07, 11:4712 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...25.07, 11:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?
Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stones
Five dangerous foods that increase the risk of kidney stones
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...
What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...