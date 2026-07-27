Massive Bison Charges Car: Terrifying Incident Captured on Video

Famous US Yellowstone National ParkA dangerous incident witnessed by tourists has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A huge bison suddenly attacked a moving car, striking it with a heavy blow. As a result of the incident, one of the vehicle's tires burst.

The event was captured on video and published on Wednesday by TikTok user Tonya Names . In the caption, she mentioned that she wanted to roll up the car window before approaching a slow-moving SUV ahead, and at that exact moment, the massive bison suddenly lunged at the vehicle.

In the video, the sound of air hissing out of the car tire can be clearly heard after the bison's powerful impact. Afterward, the SUV driver was forced to pull over to the side of the road. The video does not specify how many people were inside the vehicle.

This is not the first dangerous incident involving bison in Yellowstone National Park. In late June of this year, near Fishing Bridge located north of the Mud Volcano area, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a bison attack and hospitalized.

Also, another incident was recorded in early July. A 65-year-old Yellowstone Lake near the Bridge Bay Compound area, walking with his granddaughter, named Carl Isom-McDaniel , was also attacked by a bison.

According to him, the bison showed no aggressive behavior at first. "It didn't look aggressive, but at some point, it chose its target," Carl Isom-McDaniel recalled.

Experts urge visitors to Yellowstone National Park not to approach wild animals, maintain a safe distance, and avoid disturbing their behavior. Because although such animals may look calm on the outside, they can unexpectedly attack at any time.