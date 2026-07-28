Rare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish Coast

Every year, the waters off the coast of Ireland become an important habitat for one of the world's largest fish — basking sharks These massive yet completely harmless sea creatures amaze tourists and nature lovers by swimming very close to the shore. For this reason, Ireland is considered one of the most popular destinations for observing basking sharks in their natural habitat.

Every year from April to early July, as well as in August and September, hundreds of basking sharks arrive off the western and southwestern coasts of Ireland to feed on plankton and copepods. Donegal Bayfrom County CorkThe region stretching to is recognized as one of the best places in the world to observe them.

According to experts from the Irish Basking Shark Group (ISBG), these sharks inhabit areas ranging from Scotland to New Zealand. However, it is precisely in Ireland that they come exceptionally close to the shore. Reaching lengths of up to 10 meters, basking sharks are the second-largest fish species in the world, feeding exclusively on plankton and posing no threat to humans.

This species was brought to the brink of extinction due to widespread hunting in the 1950s and 1960s. However, following the last recorded hunting of a basking shark in Ireland in 1984, their numbers have begun to gradually recover. At the same time, internationally, this species is still classified as endangered.

Since 2022, basking sharks have been granted special legal protection under Irish law. Special regulations have been introduced for tour boats, requiring them to maintain a safe distance from the sharks and avoid disturbing them during feeding or breeding.

ExpertsAccording to them, observing basking sharks from a close distance in the heart of the sea is not only a rare natural wonder but also one of the unforgettable impressions that will long remain in the memory of every tourist visiting Ireland.