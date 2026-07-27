Microsoft Unveils Its First Cybersecurity Model and Perception Agent System

·36·Technology
Microsoft Unveils Its First Cybersecurity Model and Perception Agent System

At a special event in San Francisco, Microsoft announced its first specialized cybersecurity model and a new AI platform. This step is seen as a serious competitive move against the company's main security rivals Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the newly introduced MAI-Cyber-1-Flash model is designed to find complex vulnerabilities in intricate codebases. The MDASH system, dedicated to identifying and resolving software risks, operates precisely on this model.

New AI-Based Defense Platform

Another important innovation presented by Microsoft is the Perception platform, which launches teams of AI agents to automate security processes. This system directly assists in finding and fixing errors and successfully integrates with MDASH.

Company representatives stated that the MAI-Cyber-1-Flash model has shown significantly higher power and cost-efficiency compared to rival models in industry cybersecurity benchmarks. According to Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, the new development recorded leading results in the Cyber Gym main testing ground and is being deployed immediately into production.

AI Against Hackers

Recently, cybercriminals have been observed actively using AI technologies in their attacks. Microsoft Vice President of Security Hayete Gallot noted that the Perception platform allows enterprise defenders to combat AI with AI at the speed and scale of attackers.

The Perception platform uses agents in three main directions during operation:

  • Red Teams — provide detailed simulations of potential threats and vulnerabilities they might exploit.
  • Blue Teams — handle the detection and prioritization of existing bugs.
  • Green Teams — take necessary remediation measures against identified bugs.
According to Chief Engineer Dave Weston, tasks that previously took multiple specialists hours of manual labor are now completed in mere minutes. The system not only identifies problems and prioritizes them, but also provides complete remediation at the code level.

MicrosoftCybersecurityArtificial IntelligenceProgrammingTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Star Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyStar Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyToday, 08:25Anthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsAnthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsToday, 05:20Gigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignGigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignToday, 02:55Satya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisisSatya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisisToday, 02:28GPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedGPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedToday, 02:26Peacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementPeacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementToday, 01:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design