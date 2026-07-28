Itel introduced the durable and affordable Zeno 100 Pro smartphone

The market for affordable and durable gadgets has been enriched with another interesting device. Launched in the Indian market, Zeno 100 Pro smartphone is drawing attention with its extremely budget-friendly price and unexpected features. According to ixbt.com, this device is offered to buyers for the equivalent of just 89 USD. According to Ixbt.com, reports this.

The new smartphone stands out for its durability. According to the manufacturers, the device is protected based on the military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard, which ensures its resistance to external impacts. Usually, such protection is found in expensive flagship models, but its application in the budget segment is a significant innovation.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD+ quality. A high screen refresh rate is considered a positive indicator for budget-class devices. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 processor.

The indicators regarding battery capacity are also quite good — Zeno 100 Pro received a 5000 mAh battery, which supports 10 W charging. The RAM capacity is 3 GB, with the possibility of virtually expanding it by another 5 GB. The internal storage is set at 64 GB.

Unique features and software

The smartphone runs on one of the latest operating systems —under management. This ensures fast and stable operation for a device with modest specifications. Camera capabilities are not very high: the main camera is 8 MP and the front camera is 5 MP.

One of the most unique aspects of the device is — UltraLink function. This technology allows making calls and exchanging messages via Bluetooth even in conditions where Wi-Fi or cellular network is not available. Additionally, for convenience, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face recognition function, an infrared port for controlling home appliances, and a speaker with DTS sound enhancement.