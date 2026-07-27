Father allegedly forces 9-year-old daughter to eat manure

A woman living in the Kumkurgan district of Surkhandarya region has reported that her husband brutally punished their 9-year-old daughter. According to her, the father forcibly put manure into the girl's mouth and filmed the incident himself.

The woman stated that despite the girl's attempts to escape the room, the father brought her back inside and continued the punishment. She also alleged that he ordered their 7-year-old daughter to bring boiling water and forced her to pour it into her sister's mouth.

The mother claims that she reported the incident to the Kumkurgan District Department of Internal Affairs back in March, providing video evidence. However, she says that despite the time that has passed, no appropriate measures have been taken against the father. She noted that following the incident, the girl was unable to eat for several weeks and required medical attention.

The Children's Ombudsman has responded to the situation, stating that the incident is being thoroughly investigated in the best interests of the child and that legal action is being monitored. Law enforcement agencies have not yet released a final conclusion.