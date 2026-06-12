SpaceX raises $2.2 billion from Japanese investors

·76·Technology
SpaceX raises $2.2 billion from Japanese investors

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to raise $2.185 billion (approximately 347 billion yen) from Japanese investors as part of its Nasdaq IPO. According to the company's registration documents, 16,296,296 shares will be offered on the Japanese market. This accounts for nearly 3% of the total 555,555,555 shares being placed. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The volume of funds expected from Japanese investors is nearly equal to the major debut of the Tokyo Metro operator on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2024. At that time, the metro operator raised around 348 billion yen. SpaceX is utilizing a special mechanism that allows foreign companies to offer their shares to local investors on Japanese exchanges without undergoing a formal listing.

This scheme allows the Japanese public to participate in the IPO processes of rapidly growing foreign tech giants without leaving the national capital market. The process of accepting orders from private and institutional investors was organized by major brokerage firms such as Mizuho Securities, Rakuten Securities, and SBI Securities.

This deal is significant for the Japanese financial market not only for its scale but also for introducing a new format for participating in international IPOs. This step demonstrates the high interest in SpaceX while expanding local investors' access to shares of the world's most famous private space company.

SpaceXIPONasdaqJapanInvestment
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Abror Shuhratov
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