Record traffic on Robinhood platform following SpaceX stock debut

·2·Technology
Record traffic on Robinhood platform following SpaceX stock debut

Following the historic public market debut of SpaceX on Friday, the Robinhood trading platform recorded record user traffic. The company announced on its official X social network page that due to the high load, some customers experienced delays and outages during trading, but the platform managed to quickly restore its operations. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange around 11:47 AM Eastern Time. As trading began, the share price rose by nearly 11 percent. This pushed the company's capitalization over $2 trillion, and Elon Musk officially became the world's first trillionaire.

According to Nasdaq data, nearly 263 million shares were traded in just one hour, meaning $42 billion worth of SpaceX securities changed hands. Such unprecedented activity caused a major stir in the financial markets.

Notably, SpaceX only offered 4 percent of its shares during its IPO process. This sets the stage for high volatility in the share price during the initial period of its operation as a public company.

SpaceXRobinhoodElon MuskNasdaqIPO
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket for the 27th timeSpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket for the 27th timeToday, 17:22High-speed internet across Russia: 16 more satellites launchedHigh-speed internet across Russia: 16 more satellites launchedToday, 17:22Google sues Chinese cybercrime group accused of fraudGoogle sues Chinese cybercrime group accused of fraudToday, 17:20Satellites learn to move without fuel: new magnetic technologySatellites learn to move without fuel: new magnetic technologyToday, 16:50SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI: A New Era Begins in the IPO MarketSpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI: A New Era Begins in the IPO MarketToday, 16:22Asus ROG Equalizer: The cable designed to prevent melting has melted itselfAsus ROG Equalizer: The cable designed to prevent melting has melted itselfToday, 15:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil