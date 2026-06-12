Record traffic on Robinhood platform following SpaceX stock debut

Following the historic public market debut of SpaceX on Friday, the Robinhood trading platform recorded record user traffic. The company announced on its official X social network page that due to the high load, some customers experienced delays and outages during trading, but the platform managed to quickly restore its operations. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange around 11:47 AM Eastern Time. As trading began, the share price rose by nearly 11 percent. This pushed the company's capitalization over $2 trillion, and Elon Musk officially became the world's first trillionaire.

According to Nasdaq data, nearly 263 million shares were traded in just one hour, meaning $42 billion worth of SpaceX securities changed hands. Such unprecedented activity caused a major stir in the financial markets.

Notably, SpaceX only offered 4 percent of its shares during its IPO process. This sets the stage for high volatility in the share price during the initial period of its operation as a public company.