Kioxia briefly overtakes Toyota to become Japan's leader

·29·Technology
Kioxia briefly overtakes Toyota to become Japan's leader

Kioxia, one of the world's leading NAND flash memory manufacturers, surpassed Toyota Motor Corporation in market capitalization during trading on June 12, becoming Japan's most valuable company. This event went down in history as a temporary displacement of the long-standing automotive giant. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Japanese media, Kioxia's market capitalization exceeded 44 trillion yen (approximately 300 billion dollars) during trading. At the same time, Toyota's value was estimated at nearly 43 trillion yen. Although the lead did not last long and Toyota regained its position, this situation is considered an important signal for the Japanese stock market.

Analysts attribute the rapid growth of Kioxia shares to the ongoing boom surrounding AI technologies. The development of AI services like ChatGPT, cloud platforms, and large data centers is sharply increasing the demand for memory devices, which has become a major source of revenue for NAND storage manufacturers.

Kioxia was formed in 2018 as a result of the spin-off of the memory manufacturing business from Toshiba. It is worth noting that the growth of the technology sector is being observed worldwide — previously, the lithography equipment manufacturer ASML also became Europe's most valuable brand.

KioxiaToyotaJapanTechnologyAI
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordSpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordYesterday, 18:57Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeAccelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeYesterday, 18:55Elon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of successElon Musk: I gave SpaceX less than a 10 percent chance of successYesterday, 18:52SpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USSpaceX shares rise 30%: Company enters top six most valuable in USYesterday, 18:29Ubtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsUbtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robotsYesterday, 18:28AI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeAI developed to predict mortality risk in acute coronary syndromeYesterday, 18:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil