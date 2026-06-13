SpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emerges

·2·Technology
SpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emerges

SpaceX successfully began its debut as a public company. As trading opened on the Nasdaq, the share price rose to $150, nearly 11% higher than Thursday's IPO price of $135. Throughout the day, the stock reached $176, pushing the company's market capitalization to nearly $2.3 trillion, before stabilizing at $159.75. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, demand for SpaceX shares exceeded supply by 4 times. This means many institutional investors who could not acquire shares directly during the IPO are now buying them on the open market. Additionally, the fact that only 4% of shares are in free float, with the rest held by early investors and employees, is also driving the price increase.

The company managed to change the inclusion rules for indices like the Nasdaq 100. Now, SpaceX will be added to these indices in a matter of days rather than months. This accelerates the automatic purchasing process by large funds. The Robinhood platform reported record traffic on its system following the SpaceX debut.

This debut became one of the largest returns in venture capital history. For example, Founders Fund's $600 million investment has grown to over $50 billion. The stake of Andreessen Horowitz is valued at over $10 billion, and Sequoia Capital's at over $20 billion. Most importantly, the share price reaching $150 made founder Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

According to The New York Times, about 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are expected to become millionaires, and 400 are expected to become centimillionaires (owning over $100 million) following the stock performance. This was recorded as a historic event for the tech world.

SpaceXElon MuskIPONasdaqTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei Outperforms Apple and Google in OptimizationHuawei Outperforms Apple and Google in OptimizationToday, 20:29Graphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedGraphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedToday, 19:52Artificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsArtificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsToday, 19:51SpaceX President hints at potential merger with TeslaSpaceX President hints at potential merger with TeslaToday, 19:21SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordSpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordYesterday, 18:57Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeAccelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeYesterday, 18:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil