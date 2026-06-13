SpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emerges

SpaceX successfully began its debut as a public company. As trading opened on the Nasdaq, the share price rose to $150, nearly 11% higher than Thursday's IPO price of $135. Throughout the day, the stock reached $176, pushing the company's market capitalization to nearly $2.3 trillion, before stabilizing at $159.75. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, demand for SpaceX shares exceeded supply by 4 times. This means many institutional investors who could not acquire shares directly during the IPO are now buying them on the open market. Additionally, the fact that only 4% of shares are in free float, with the rest held by early investors and employees, is also driving the price increase.

The company managed to change the inclusion rules for indices like the Nasdaq 100. Now, SpaceX will be added to these indices in a matter of days rather than months. This accelerates the automatic purchasing process by large funds. The Robinhood platform reported record traffic on its system following the SpaceX debut.

This debut became one of the largest returns in venture capital history. For example, Founders Fund's $600 million investment has grown to over $50 billion. The stake of Andreessen Horowitz is valued at over $10 billion, and Sequoia Capital's at over $20 billion. Most importantly, the share price reaching $150 made founder Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

According to The New York Times, about 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are expected to become millionaires, and 400 are expected to become centimillionaires (owning over $100 million) following the stock performance. This was recorded as a historic event for the tech world.