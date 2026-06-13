Green line appears on Google Pixel 9 display

·1·Technology
Green line appears on Google Pixel 9 display

A Google Pixel 9 owner known as Gold_Blacksmith_7678 on Reddit reported encountering an unexpected issue after installing the latest security update. According to the user, a characteristic green line appeared across the entire display after the software update. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

Such defects are not new to Google Pixel smartphone users, but this time the company's response surprised many. Google support cited the expired warranty as a reason, offering the user a paid repair for $400 or a 20% discount on a new device.

The smartphone owner strongly objected to this decision. He stated that the Google Pixel 9 had not suffered any mechanical damage, had not been dropped, and had not been exposed to water. He attempted to prove that the problem arose immediately after the system update.

After multiple appeals and widespread discussion on social media, Google was forced to change its position. The company reviewed the situation and agreed to replace the device for free under a special "exception support program."

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Abror Shuhratov
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