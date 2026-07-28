Recursive Superintelligence signs $410 million deal with Amazon

·40·Technology
Recursive Superintelligence signs $410 million deal with Amazon

Recursive Superintelligence, an AI company, has signed a major multi-year $410 million contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for computing power. For the startup, which exited stealth mode in May of this year after raising $650 million, this step is crucial for scaling its self-improving open systems. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, the company's leadership noted that while this amount currently represents a significant portion of their initial financial achievements, they expect such agreements to increase in the future. The signed deal is expected to be one of the smallest among contracts to be formed in the coming years. The company prefers to direct its resources toward computing power rather than traditional headcount growth.

Self-evolving systems and infrastructure

Recursive aims to automate its product development process. According to company representatives, the number of AI agents is more important to them than the traditional number of employees. It is noteworthy that Amazon did not make a financial investment in this partnership, but AWS is ready to mobilize significant resources to meet the startup's specific needs.

According to Jason Bennet, Vice President of AWS Startups and Venture Capital, a key part of this agreement involves co-developing infrastructure specifically designed for this type of company. This could attract other top-tier AI companies in the future.

AI self-improvement and new products

Recursive self-improvement technology has long been discussed as a field that could lead to an explosion in progress without human intervention. However, Recursive plans to use these capabilities to create practical products.

The company's leadership stated that initial practical and useful products will not require waiting for many months or years. The first real developments, which users can test, are expected to be presented as early as this autumn.

Recursive SuperintelligenceAmazonArtificial IntelligenceAWSTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Today, 00:51Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedOzlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedToday, 00:24NASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchNASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchToday, 00:24Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyWaymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyToday, 00:21eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeeBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeYesterday, 23:57Oppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeOppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeYesterday, 23:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design