Recursive Superintelligence signs $410 million deal with Amazon

Recursive Superintelligence, an AI company, has signed a major multi-year $410 million contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for computing power. For the startup, which exited stealth mode in May of this year after raising $650 million, this step is crucial for scaling its self-improving open systems. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, the company's leadership noted that while this amount currently represents a significant portion of their initial financial achievements, they expect such agreements to increase in the future. The signed deal is expected to be one of the smallest among contracts to be formed in the coming years. The company prefers to direct its resources toward computing power rather than traditional headcount growth.

Self-evolving systems and infrastructure

Recursive aims to automate its product development process. According to company representatives, the number of AI agents is more important to them than the traditional number of employees. It is noteworthy that Amazon did not make a financial investment in this partnership, but AWS is ready to mobilize significant resources to meet the startup's specific needs.

According to Jason Bennet, Vice President of AWS Startups and Venture Capital, a key part of this agreement involves co-developing infrastructure specifically designed for this type of company. This could attract other top-tier AI companies in the future.

AI self-improvement and new products

Recursive self-improvement technology has long been discussed as a field that could lead to an explosion in progress without human intervention. However, Recursive plans to use these capabilities to create practical products.

The company's leadership stated that initial practical and useful products will not require waiting for many months or years. The first real developments, which users can test, are expected to be presented as early as this autumn.