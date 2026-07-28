China to test its first reusable spacecraft Lihong-2

·36·Technology
China to test its first reusable spacecraft Lihong-2

CAS Space, a Chinese aerospace company, and the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have taken an important milestone in the development of reusable rocket and spacecraft technologies. According to Ixbt.com, the newly created Beijing Laboratory of Engineering Mechanics and Control Systems has launched research and development work on creating fully reusable launch vehicles in the future. This initiative aims to take the country's commercial space projects to a new level, reports Ixbt.com reports .

New scientific centers and full-cycle operations

In addition to joint structures, CAS Space also opened the Institute for Innovation Research. This center is tasked with developing promising technologies, testing modern engineering solutions, and accelerating commercial space projects. According to company experts, the activities of both structures will ensure a full cycle ranging from fundamental research to ground tests and pre-flight preparations.

Currently, initial tests have passed the laboratory stage, and preparations for practical flights are underway. The main focus is on the Lihong-2 demonstrator, which includes return and reuse technologies and is designed to conduct scientific experiments in microgravity conditions. The design work of the project has been completed, and large-scale ground tests are currently underway.

Technical specifications of the Lihong-2 spacecraft

The device's first debut flight involves rising to an altitude of 100 kilometers, followed by a vertical landing. According to official data, Lihong-2 has the following technical parameters:

  • Length is 18 meters;
  • Diameter is 3.35 meters;
  • Initial mass is nearly 60 tons;
  • Can carry up to seven passengers or up to three tons of payload;
  • Weightlessness in space lasts for three minutes.
During the first mission, several experimental payloads will be launched into space, including an automatic device designed for growing protein crystals. Scientists plan to use these samples to conduct research on creating new drugs against oncological and cardiovascular diseases. An autonomous robot checking operations in space conditions and a special system monitoring passenger status for future tourist flights will also be placed on board.

The main task of the flight is to test the ability to independently return to Earth, perform navigation, and execute a precise landing after the active phase ends. Afterward, as a logical continuation of the program, a full-fledged reusable Lihong-3 apparatus designed for long-term orbital missions is planned to be tested in 2028.

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