Missing man found dead at his workplace

·90·Society
Missing man found dead at his workplace

In the Buka district of Tashkent region, the body of a man who had been reported missing was found at his workplace. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting pre-investigation checks into the incident.

According to Hayot Shamsutdinov, the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched to clarify all circumstances surrounding the death of the citizen born in 1967.

It is noted that a forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the cause of the deceased's death. Experts' conclusions are expected to shed light on the conditions under which the citizen died.

Currently, pre-investigation actions are continuing in a comprehensive, complete, and impartial manner. Based on the results, it was stated that an appropriate decision will be made in accordance with the established legislative procedures.

BukaTashkentHayot ShamsutdinovGeneral Prosecutor's Office
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