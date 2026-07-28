UAE to launch world's first judicial AI

·30·Technology
UAE to launch world's first judicial AI

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is preparing to introduce the world's first specialized court platform based on AI technology. According to the UAE's official WAM news agency, this innovative system aims to radically transform legal processes and drastically increase the speed of court proceedings. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new platform will not completely bypass the human factor in the legislative and judicial system. On the contrary, developers note that all decisions and processes will be carried out under the "full control and verification" of qualified specialists. This ensures the fairness and objectivity of AI decisions.

Phased implementation plans

The Abu Dhabi government has set specific deadlines for implementing this technology. According to the plan, the platform will be launched in phases over the next 18 months. The first phase of the project is scheduled for September of next year, starting from which the system will be used in a test mode.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department aims to modernize existing mechanisms in the judicial system through the new technology. AI will reduce bureaucratic barriers at various stages of court proceedings and significantly simplify complex procedures.

Quality and speed of court decisions

According to authorities' expectations, the use of AI will not only accelerate processes but also guarantee the accuracy and consistency of rendered decisions. The use of modern algorithms in analyzing court cases will reduce the likelihood of errors and increase overall work efficiency.

This initiative is an important part of the UAE's large-scale strategy to introduce advanced digital technologies into public administration and law enforcement agencies. This world-first experiment may serve as an example for other countries in the future.

AIUAEAbu DhabiJudicial SystemTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Today, 00:51Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedOzlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedToday, 00:24NASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchNASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchToday, 00:24Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyWaymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyToday, 00:21eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeeBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeYesterday, 23:57Oppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeOppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeYesterday, 23:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design