UAE to launch world's first judicial AI

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is preparing to introduce the world's first specialized court platform based on AI technology. According to the UAE's official WAM news agency, this innovative system aims to radically transform legal processes and drastically increase the speed of court proceedings. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new platform will not completely bypass the human factor in the legislative and judicial system. On the contrary, developers note that all decisions and processes will be carried out under the "full control and verification" of qualified specialists. This ensures the fairness and objectivity of AI decisions.

Phased implementation plans

The Abu Dhabi government has set specific deadlines for implementing this technology. According to the plan, the platform will be launched in phases over the next 18 months. The first phase of the project is scheduled for September of next year, starting from which the system will be used in a test mode.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department aims to modernize existing mechanisms in the judicial system through the new technology. AI will reduce bureaucratic barriers at various stages of court proceedings and significantly simplify complex procedures.

Quality and speed of court decisions

According to authorities' expectations, the use of AI will not only accelerate processes but also guarantee the accuracy and consistency of rendered decisions. The use of modern algorithms in analyzing court cases will reduce the likelihood of errors and increase overall work efficiency.

This initiative is an important part of the UAE's large-scale strategy to introduce advanced digital technologies into public administration and law enforcement agencies. This world-first experiment may serve as an example for other countries in the future.