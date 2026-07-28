Granola app released for Apple Watch

The popular AI-powered note-taking app Granola has introduced a new Apple Watch app that allows users to record meetings and take notes without having to put them on paper or a smartphone. According to TechCrunch, this new step aims to make users' daily workflow even more convenient and significantly reduces the need to use smartphones, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

According to the features of the new app, users can install the Granola app on one of the watch faces and start the transcription process at any time. The app also displays reminders about upcoming meetings and works in full sync with the main iOS app launched last year.

A convenient solution for face-to-face meetings

Kris Pedregal, one of the company's founders, noted that this app for Apple Watch was created to allow recording in-person meetings, particularly one-on-one walking conversations, without taking the phone out of the pocket. This allows modern business people to save time and focus on the conversation.

During the testing period, the Granola team conducted research among employees who owned Apple Watch devices. According to the results, the majority of mobile usage by test participants shifted from the regular iOS app to the watch app, which shows high demand for the smartwatch feature.

Market competition and growth rates

Over the past year, various companies have been releasing special companion devices used alongside smartphones for recording and transcribing meetings. However, Granola decided that creating a dedicated app for the already existing Apple Watch ecosystem is easier and more efficient than integrating with other hardware products.

It is worth noting that Monologue, an app working with voice dictations, also added Apple Watch support for online and offline meetings earlier this year. This indicates that smartwatch integration is becoming increasingly popular in the AI assistant market.

For reference, earlier this year Granola achieved unicorn status following a $125 million Series C investment round led by Index Ventures. The release of the Apple Watch app will serve to further strengthen the company's positions and expand its user base.