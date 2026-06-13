Blow to Chinese monopoly: Largest solar panel plant opens in the USA

South Korea's Hanwha Qcells has announced the launch of a new solar cell manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia. This project marks the final stage of the massive Solar Hub industrial complex, which saw a $2.1 billion investment from the company. The new plant is of strategic importance for American solar energy, as it is the first complex to integrate the full cycle from silicon processing to the assembly of finished modules in one location. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Until now, most manufacturers in the USA were primarily engaged in final assembly using imported components. This model made the industry dependent on foreign suppliers, price fluctuations, and logistics issues. The Hanwha Qcells project serves to significantly reduce this dependency and strengthen the position of local manufacturing.

Once the Cartersville facility reaches full capacity, it will be capable of producing up to 3.5 GW of solar modules annually. Currently, the assembly lines are operating in a standard mode, producing approximately 16,700 solar panels per day. This plant becomes part of the company's unified production network in Georgia.

Together with the expanded facility in Dalton, Hanwha Qcells' total production capacity in the USA will reach 8.6 GW per year. According to the company's estimates, this amount of equipment is sufficient to power approximately 1.3 million American households.

The project also provides significant tax incentives under the US Inflation Reduction Act. Due to the full localization of production, Hanwha Qcells can receive subsidies for every stage, from silicon processing to the finished product. This, in turn, creates additional federal incentives for solar power plant projects that use local equipment.