Zuckerberg admits to mistakes in adapting Meta to AI

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed employees in a memo that the social media giant made mistakes while adapting its workforce to the demands of AI. Zuckerberg is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to restructure the internal organization around this technology, reflecting a common trend among major US tech companies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the internal memo, Zuckerberg outlined the rapid growth in the AI sector and the challenges brought by this technological boom. “Given the complexity of the changes, we have made mistakes, and it is likely that such situations will occur in the future,” he said, adding that he will focus on ensuring maximum stability in future organizational changes.

“I don’t want to make empty promises because the world is changing at a pace we cannot control,” Zuckerberg emphasized. He also confirmed that Meta is not planning new mass layoffs this year. The company had previously laid off 10% of its global workforce and reassigned 7,000 employees to new AI-related roles.

According to Zuckerberg, the creation of new key positions helped optimize team structures. This allows for employees to return to their previous positions if errors occur in certain areas. Meta representatives declined to comment on the memo in response to a request from Reuters.