Belkin introduces new 45W GaN charger with integrated cable

Belkin, a leading brand in the accessories market, has unveiled its new generation charger. Based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, this gadget delivers 45 W of power and stands out not only for its compactness but also for its convenient integrated cable. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, in the world of technology, GaN semiconductors are replacing traditional silicon. This technology reduces device overheating while allowing for a significant reduction in size. The new model presented by Belkin measures 52 x 38 x 65 mm and weighs only 145 grams.

Technical capabilities and design

The device features a modern design in white with rounded edges. Its housing includes foldable plugs, providing extra convenience for travel or carrying in a bag. The main highlight is the durable 0.8-meter USB-C cable integrated into the front panel.

According to ixbt.com, the new charger features not only an integrated cable but also an additional USB-C port. This allows users to charge two devices simultaneously. Both output points support modern PD 3.1 and PPS protocols, ensuring safe and fast charging for smartphones and tablets.

Power distribution is as follows:

When using only one port – maximum 45 W power;

When two devices are connected – power is distributed as 25 W and 20 W;

Fully compatible with gadgets from Apple, Samsung, and other major brands.

This new product is currently priced at approximately 30 USD (or 199 yuan) in international markets. Given the popularity of Belkin products, this compact and universal solution is expected to appear in local stores soon.

In conclusion, this Belkin product fully meets the needs of modern users. It is undoubtedly one of the best choices, especially for those who do not want to carry a separate cable and value a high-quality charging system.