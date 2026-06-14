Ubtech unveils ultra-realistic U1 robots: Thousands in line

·29·Technology
Ubtech unveils ultra-realistic U1 robots: Thousands in line

A revolutionary step has been taken in the world of robotics. Developed by Ubtech, the U1 series humanoid robots, which replicate human appearance with astonishing precision, have caused a stir among technology enthusiasts. These devices are interpreted not just as machines, but as intelligent companions capable of emotional interaction with humans. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, more than 3,800 pre-orders have been placed in just 10 days since the new product was officially announced. This figure shows how high consumer interest is in robots based on AI that look as human as possible.

Technical capabilities and appearance

The U1 series is presented in two models: male and female. The male model is 183 cm tall and weighs 42 kg, while the female model is slightly more compact: 168 cm tall and weighing 35.2 kg. Both models have Wi-Fi connectivity and can operate actively for 2 to 4 hours on a single charge.

The most amazing aspect of the robots is their mobility. They have 88 degrees of freedom, allowing them to replicate human movements very accurately. For example, the robots can blink, turn their heads naturally, and change facial expressions. Official videos showing a makeup artist applying makeup to the female robot and the male robot appearing in a modern suit and glasses prove how realistic it is.

Artificial Intelligence and security

The "brain" of the U1 robots is based on a massive AI model. This system is responsible not only for communication but also for understanding the user's emotions and responding accordingly. The device also stores all interactive memories in a local encrypted vault, ensuring the security of personal data.

During the ordering process, users can customize the robot's appearance according to their preferences across several parameters. This allows each customer to have a unique and individual companion. Ubtech plans to start official sales of the robots on June 30 of this year.

Although the final price of the robots has not yet been disclosed, experts predict that this technology will open a new era in fighting loneliness or in the service sector in the future. Given the growing interest in such smart devices in the Uzbekistan market, it is possible that we may encounter such robot assistants in our country in the future.

UbtechRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyU1 Robot
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Abror Shuhratov
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