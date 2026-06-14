Restrictions placed on Anthropic AI following Amazon warning

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has decided to restrict access to Anthropic's most powerful AI models for foreign users. It has been revealed that this drastic measure was triggered by confidential warnings issued by Amazon. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, this situation has once again brought security and competition issues in the tech world to the forefront. This is reported by news source.

According to reports, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy personally contacted U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other high-ranking officials. He stated that the Fable 5 model developed by Anthropic provides highly dangerous information that could be used to prepare cyberattacks. Amazon experts managed to bypass the system's security mechanisms and use it to identify vulnerabilities in software.

Security measures and unexpected decisions

The White House held a special meeting following this warning, and security experts began verifying Amazon's findings. The government demanded that Anthropic's leadership immediately address the identified flaws or temporarily disable the model. As a result, Donald Trump approved the decision to restrict access to this system for foreign governments, companies, and individuals.

An interesting aspect of the situation is that Amazon is one of the largest investors in the Anthropic startup. In addition to investing billions of dollars in this project, the corporation provides it with its cloud infrastructure and chips. However, security concerns outweighed even the partnership ties.

Anthropic, for its part, emphasizes that the problems identified by Amazon do not pose a serious threat. According to startup representatives, the results shown by Fable 5 are based on simple scenarios, and other open AI models can provide similar information. Nevertheless, in order to comply with new requirements, the company has completely suspended access to the Mythos and Fable models for all users.

Political pressure and industry outlook

These restrictions affected not only external users but also foreign specialists working at Anthropic itself. Most of the company's employees were born outside the U.S., and they are now deprived of the right to use the latest developments they created. This could cause serious difficulties in HR policy and work on new technologies.

Independent experts believe that the conflict between Anthropic and the Trump administration has much deeper roots. The White House has been accusing the company of not cooperating sufficiently with government agencies on security issues and of being linked to representatives of the previous administration. Also, disputes over the use of Anthropic technologies by U.S. military structures have already reached the courts.

Currently, Anthropic models remain closed to cybersecurity experts. This is expected to complicate the work of organizations around the world that search for and fix software bugs. This step by the U.S. government indicates that state control in the field of AI will further intensify.