Elon Musk becomes the world's first trillionaire: SpaceX IPO transforms the market

A historic event has occurred in the world of space technology and AI: SpaceX has launched its IPO, marking the largest public offering in history. This move not only boosted the company's prestige but also made its founder, Elon Musk, the world's first trillionaire. According to TechCrunch, this event signals the beginning of a new era in financial markets. This is reported by reported by.

Although SpaceX is primarily known for space exploration, it has recently placed special emphasis on its valuable AI business. Experts believe that the potential in the AI sector was one of the main factors attracting investors. Following this success, other major AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic are also planning to go public soon.

The MANGOS era: The list of tech giants is being updated

For many years, the financial market was dominated by companies known by the acronym FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google). However, with the rise of SpaceX and AI companies, this concept is giving way to the term MANGOS. The new list includes Meta, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX.

This shift shows that the market is investing more in deeptech and AI labs than in social media and entertainment services. For instance, streaming services like Netflix are making room for innovative startups planning to build data processing centers in space.

SpaceX's success serves as a "guiding star" for other startups. Currently, many new companies have begun raising capital for the orbital data center concept popularized by SpaceX. This is triggering a unique chain reaction in the market and strengthening investor confidence in the space economy.

Individual control and market risks

At the same time, analysts are concerned about the concentration of such vast financial resources and control in the hands of one person. Experts like Sean O’Kane note that despite SpaceX being a public company, it is still tightly controlled by one individual — Elon Musk. This situation is expected to be a unique test for the governance standards of public companies.

This news is also significant for tech enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Such strong global interest in AI and space technology will likely define the direction of local startups in the future. The rise in the market value of giants like NVIDIA and OpenAI indirectly contributes to the affordability and popularization of these technologies worldwide.

In conclusion, the current summer is expected to be extremely hot for the financial market. Anthropic has already filed confidential documents for an IPO, and OpenAI is following suit. We may soon witness radical shifts in the list of the world's richest people and most valuable companies.