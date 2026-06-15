Honor presents the ultra-durable X70 Pro Max: 8560 mAh battery and IP69K

·43·Technology
Honor presents the ultra-durable X70 Pro Max: 8560 mAh battery and IP69K

Honor, a well-established player in the smartphone market, has unexpectedly unveiled the newest member of the X70 series — the X70 Pro Max. This device is capturing attention not only for its technical capabilities but also for its extreme durability and ultra-high-capacity battery. According to ixbt.com, the new gadget appeared directly on online retail platforms without any prior announcements. This is reported by news source.

The main highlight of the Honor X70 Pro Max is its massive 8560 mAh battery. This figure is one of the record-breaking results among modern smartphones. The device supports 90 W fast charging technology and also features reverse charging to power other gadgets. This makes it an ideal choice for long trips and areas with limited power sources.

Display and performance capabilities

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels. The screen fully covers the DCI-P3 color gamut, and the peak brightness can reach 6000 nits. To protect users' eye health, 3840 Hz PWM technology has been implemented, which significantly reduces screen flickering.

Inside the device, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition processor is installed. Regarding memory, users are offered 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The software is based on the latest MagicOS 10.0, running on Android 16. This ensures smooth system operation and access to modern features.

Maximum protection and additional features

The Honor X70 Pro Max chassis is protected according to IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K standards. This means the smartphone is resistant not only to water and dust but also to high-pressure hot water jets. Such a level of protection is usually found only in specialized rugged phones, but Honor has successfully integrated it into a modern-designed smartphone.

Other features of the device include:

  • 50 MP main and 8 MP front cameras;
  • Stereo speakers for high-quality sound;
  • NFC module for contactless payments;
  • Infrared (IR) port for controlling home appliances;
  • High-speed Wi-Fi 6 connectivity standard.

Given the popularity of this brand in the market, the new model is expected to appear in local stores soon. In the international market, the price of the Honor X70 Pro Max starts at approximately $295. This price-to-performance ratio makes it one of the most competitive smartphones in the mid-range segment.

HonorSmartphoneTechnologyBatteryAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nearly 2 million SIM cards blocked via Gosuslugi in RussiaNearly 2 million SIM cards blocked via Gosuslugi in RussiaToday, 11:28Kazakhstan to build Central Asia's largest AI cluster based on NVIDIA chipsKazakhstan to build Central Asia's largest AI cluster based on NVIDIA chipsToday, 11:27Chinese tech giants pivot to local market, moving away from NVIDIA chipsChinese tech giants pivot to local market, moving away from NVIDIA chipsToday, 10:53Power Bank caught fire on board: Airline issues warning to passengersPower Bank caught fire on board: Airline issues warning to passengersToday, 10:27Robot created to consume space debris in orbitRobot created to consume space debris in orbitToday, 10:18Samsung and SK Hynix Plan to Build a Major New Semiconductor Plant in South KoreaSamsung and SK Hynix Plan to Build a Major New Semiconductor Plant in South KoreaToday, 10:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body