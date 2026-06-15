Honor presents the ultra-durable X70 Pro Max: 8560 mAh battery and IP69K

Honor, a well-established player in the smartphone market, has unexpectedly unveiled the newest member of the X70 series — the X70 Pro Max. This device is capturing attention not only for its technical capabilities but also for its extreme durability and ultra-high-capacity battery. According to ixbt.com, the new gadget appeared directly on online retail platforms without any prior announcements. This is reported by news source.

The main highlight of the Honor X70 Pro Max is its massive 8560 mAh battery. This figure is one of the record-breaking results among modern smartphones. The device supports 90 W fast charging technology and also features reverse charging to power other gadgets. This makes it an ideal choice for long trips and areas with limited power sources.

Display and performance capabilities

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels. The screen fully covers the DCI-P3 color gamut, and the peak brightness can reach 6000 nits. To protect users' eye health, 3840 Hz PWM technology has been implemented, which significantly reduces screen flickering.

Inside the device, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition processor is installed. Regarding memory, users are offered 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The software is based on the latest MagicOS 10.0, running on Android 16. This ensures smooth system operation and access to modern features.

Maximum protection and additional features

The Honor X70 Pro Max chassis is protected according to IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K standards. This means the smartphone is resistant not only to water and dust but also to high-pressure hot water jets. Such a level of protection is usually found only in specialized rugged phones, but Honor has successfully integrated it into a modern-designed smartphone.

Other features of the device include:

50 MP main and 8 MP front cameras;

Stereo speakers for high-quality sound;

NFC module for contactless payments;

Infrared (IR) port for controlling home appliances;

High-speed Wi-Fi 6 connectivity standard.

Given the popularity of this brand in the market, the new model is expected to appear in local stores soon. In the international market, the price of the Honor X70 Pro Max starts at approximately $295. This price-to-performance ratio makes it one of the most competitive smartphones in the mid-range segment.