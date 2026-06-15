T-Bank Launches Special Service for New Home Sales in Mobile App

·20·Technology
T-Bank Launches Special Service for New Home Sales in Mobile App

T-Bank, one of Russia's largest financial organizations, has introduced a special showcase in its mobile app for searching and purchasing new homes (novostroyka). This update further expands the bank's ecosystem, allowing users to browse real estate offers directly within the app. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new service combines offers from construction companies with the bank's own financial products. This allows customers to not only choose a home but also resolve financing issues on a single platform. Currently, more than 32,000 objects in Moscow and the Moscow region can be found via the platform.

Partners and Geographic Coverage

As part of the project, T-Bank has established partnerships with leading Russian developers. According to ixbt.com, the service catalog includes projects from major construction companies such as PIK, Etalon, Brusnika, Sadovoye Kolso, Plus Development, Stenoy, Granard, and A101.

Bank officials emphasized that this list is not final. In the future, they plan to significantly increase the number of objects in the catalog by expanding the service geography and attracting new partners. This will simplify the purchase of new homes for users in other major Russian cities.

How to Use the Service

The new service can be found in the "Gorod" (City) section of the T-Bank mobile app. Additionally, users can go directly to the new homes showcase by entering the query "Kupit kvartiru" (Buy an apartment) into the search system.

The purchase process works based on a simplified mechanism: the customer selects a preferred object and submits an application via the app. Subsequently, a manager from the partner company contacts the customer to coordinate the next steps of the transaction. Such digital solutions serve to increase transparency in the real estate market.

A trend of providing various ecosystem services via mobile apps has also been observed in the Uzbek banking system in recent years. The T-Bank experience shows that banking apps are now becoming a primary tool not only for money transfers but also for vital needs, including home purchases.

T-BankMobile AppReal EstateTechnologyRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Moscow Fully Renews Tram Fleet: Autonomous Movement and Driverless TechnologiesMoscow Fully Renews Tram Fleet: Autonomous Movement and Driverless TechnologiesToday, 14:55Soyuz MS-29 Hermeticity Successfully Tested at BaikonurSoyuz MS-29 Hermeticity Successfully Tested at BaikonurToday, 14:51UK to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16UK to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16Today, 14:50Minix introduces ER939-AI Pro mini-PC powered by AMD Strix HaloMinix introduces ER939-AI Pro mini-PC powered by AMD Strix HaloToday, 14:20Galactic Energy reveals causes of Ceres-2 rocket crashGalactic Energy reveals causes of Ceres-2 rocket crashToday, 13:55Indian Startup Sarvam Becomes Unicorn After Raising $234 MillionIndian Startup Sarvam Becomes Unicorn After Raising $234 MillionToday, 13:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body