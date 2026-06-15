T-Bank Launches Special Service for New Home Sales in Mobile App

T-Bank, one of Russia's largest financial organizations, has introduced a special showcase in its mobile app for searching and purchasing new homes (novostroyka). This update further expands the bank's ecosystem, allowing users to browse real estate offers directly within the app. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new service combines offers from construction companies with the bank's own financial products. This allows customers to not only choose a home but also resolve financing issues on a single platform. Currently, more than 32,000 objects in Moscow and the Moscow region can be found via the platform.

Partners and Geographic Coverage

As part of the project, T-Bank has established partnerships with leading Russian developers. According to ixbt.com, the service catalog includes projects from major construction companies such as PIK, Etalon, Brusnika, Sadovoye Kolso, Plus Development, Stenoy, Granard, and A101.

Bank officials emphasized that this list is not final. In the future, they plan to significantly increase the number of objects in the catalog by expanding the service geography and attracting new partners. This will simplify the purchase of new homes for users in other major Russian cities.

How to Use the Service

The new service can be found in the "Gorod" (City) section of the T-Bank mobile app. Additionally, users can go directly to the new homes showcase by entering the query "Kupit kvartiru" (Buy an apartment) into the search system.

The purchase process works based on a simplified mechanism: the customer selects a preferred object and submits an application via the app. Subsequently, a manager from the partner company contacts the customer to coordinate the next steps of the transaction. Such digital solutions serve to increase transparency in the real estate market.

A trend of providing various ecosystem services via mobile apps has also been observed in the Uzbek banking system in recent years. The T-Bank experience shows that banking apps are now becoming a primary tool not only for money transfers but also for vital needs, including home purchases.