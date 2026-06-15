Meta Introduces New AI Mode for Facebook

·18·Technology
Meta Introduces New AI Mode for Facebook

Social media giant Meta is implementing a series of innovative features on the Facebook platform to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence race. Among the news announced on Monday, the most significant is "AI Mode," aimed at fundamentally changing how users search for information and interact with content. Using Meta AI, this technology analyzes information from public posts, groups, and Reels videos to prepare a precise answer to a user's query. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

According to ixbt.com, AI Mode eliminates the need to scroll through pages of traditional search results. Now, users can ask questions in plain conversational language and receive a summarized answer based on discussions on the platform. This is a logical continuation of the "Ask" function in the Forum app introduced by Meta last month. The Forum app, developed in the style of Reddit, also utilizes live communications from Facebook groups.

Information Reliability and Security

The introduction of the new system is raising questions among experts regarding the accuracy of information. Since the AI draws conclusions from ordinary users' opinions and posts rather than official sources, there is a risk of spreading incorrect or outdated information. A similar problem was previously observed in Google's AI search system based on Reddit data.

Not limiting itself to search, Meta has also expanded visual editing tools for users. Facebook users can now use AI to change clothes, hairstyles, and accessories in their photos in a few seconds. For example, sports fans can virtually "try on" their favorite team's jerseys via the "AI Edit" button in the Story section.

New Opportunities for Content Creators

Meta has also launched a special AI assistant for authors (creators) on the platform. This tool analyzes the creator's content and audience activity to recommend the optimal time for posting and summarizes key points in the comments. Previously, in February and March, the company also introduced automatic response features for Marketplace and functions to "animate" profile pictures.

Behind this strategy lies not only the goal of increasing user time spent on the platform but also the diversification of revenue streams. Meta recently announced global subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp starting at $3.99 per month. In the future, separate paid subscription tiers are expected to be introduced for access to more complex AI capabilities.

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