SpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire

SpaceX, which has revolutionized the field of space technology, has finally entered the stock market, opening a new page in the history of the global economy with its initial public offering (IPO). The company raised a total of $75 billion by offering 555.6 million shares at $135 each. This figure made the SpaceX IPO the largest public offering in history, and company founder Elon Musk officially attained the status of the world's first trillionaire. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the company's shares showed a sharp increase as soon as trading began on the Nasdaq exchange. While trading started at $150 on June 12, the share value rose by up to 30% by midday. By the end of trading, SpaceX securities stabilized at $160.95, recording a 19% increase in a single day. Such high investor interest is attributed to the success of the Starlink satellite network and reusable rocket projects.

Market Excitement and Financial Results

Demand for SpaceX shares was so high that the Robinhood trading platform announced it recorded the highest traffic in its history. Financial analysts noted that not only Elon Musk but also major investment banks benefited greatly from this process. In particular, banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earned approximately $500 million in commissions for mediating this deal.

It was also revealed that a "green shoe option" was used during the trades. According to this agreement, if demand is extremely high, underwriters have the right to sell up to 15% more shares than planned. Elon Musk expressed gratitude to SpaceX employees on X (formerly Twitter), praising them for their work toward conquering space.

Possibility of Merger with Tesla

One of the most sensational news items following the IPO came from SpaceX Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gwynne Shotwell. In an interview with CNBC, she hinted at the possibility of a future merger between SpaceX and Tesla. According to Shotwell, a merger of these two giants could significantly simplify management processes for Elon Musk. However, this is not an official plan yet, but is seen as a long-term speculation.

This IPO is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts and investors in Uzbekistan. SpaceX becoming a public company ensures that its financial reports will be transparent. This could facilitate the expansion of the Starlink project in the Central Asian region, particularly in Uzbekistan, and positively impact the pricing policy of space internet services in the future.

Currently, SpaceX shares continue to grow, and market analysts predict that the company's capitalization will reach even higher peaks in the coming years. The company has succeeded in creating a massive financial foundation not only for commercial flights but also for grand goals such as the colonization of Mars.