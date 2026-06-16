Rivian Lays Off Hundreds of Employees After R2 SUV Deliveries Begin

·28·Technology
Rivian Lays Off Hundreds of Employees After R2 SUV Deliveries Begin

American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian announced major layoffs just one week after it began deliveries of its highly anticipated R2 SUV. The company has decided to part ways with hundreds of employees, raising questions about the brand's future plans and financial stability. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

According to TechCrunch, these cuts represent less than approximately 2% of the company's total workforce. Rivian management describes this move as a strategic restructuring necessary to increase operational efficiency and scale the business to a more profitable level. Notably, this is the fourth round of layoffs at the company since the beginning of 2024.

Service and Marketing Departments Hit

According to a company statement, the new cuts primarily affected service and customer relations teams, including sales and marketing departments. Rivian is currently working to bring its business to a break-even point, though this path is proving to be much more difficult than expected.

Reports indicate that Rivian has incurred total losses of nearly $30 billion to date. Previously, the company aimed to achieve its first net profit by 2027. However, this deadline was pushed back again in March of this year. The primary reason cited is the massive funding spent on developing autonomous driving technologies.

Partnership with Uber and the Future of Robotaxis

Despite financial difficulties, there is positive news for Rivian. Uber announced plans to invest up to $1.25 billion in the Rivian brand and purchase 50,000 R2 SUV vehicles. These vehicles are intended for future use as robotaxis.

However, some doubts remain. Currently, Rivian only offers driver-supervised assistance systems and has not yet demonstrated full autonomous driving capabilities in practice. Nevertheless, the partnership with Uber is expected to provide critical financial support during these challenging times.

While interest in electric vehicles is growing in the Uzbekistan market, the global struggles of major startups like Rivian show how fierce competition in the sector is. To survive against Tesla and other traditional auto giants, Rivian must ensure not only technological but also economic stability.

RivianElectric VehicleUberAutonomous DrivingTechnology
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