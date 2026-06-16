Opera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own Interface

·21·Technology
Opera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own Interface

The developers of the Opera One browser have announced a complete overhaul of the user interface personalization system. The main goal of the update is to make the browser design configuration process more intuitive, clear, and convenient. According to ixbt.com, these changes were implemented based on numerous user requests and analytical queries. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new editor changes not only the visual appearance but also the way users access and manage the themes catalog. Now, both new users and experienced developers can customize the browser environment to their taste in seconds. This helps the Opera One platform stand out from other competitors in the market.

New Personalization Features

One of the most important aspects of the update is the simplification of the ability for users to set their own wallpapers. To do this, simply select a classic theme from the "Easy Setup" menu and click the "Add your own wallpaper" button. At the same time, the function to independently manage interface colors and their saturation levels has been preserved.

Furthermore, the developers have prepared a special surprise for football fans. The newly released football theme includes not only visual decorations but also special sound effects for the browser and keyboard. This allows the user to immerse themselves in the stadium environment and feel the atmosphere of the games.

The main technical changes in the new interface include:

  • A simplified navigation panel for theme management;
  • A fast mechanism for uploading custom wallpapers;
  • Special indicators for themes with audio accompaniment;
  • An expanded palette for more precise interface color adjustment.
It is worth noting that special icons for sound themes have now appeared in the "Easy Setup" menu. This allows users to know in advance which design option has audio effects and to manage this function more easily. Through this update, the Opera team aims to take the interaction between the user and the software to a new level.

These updates are already available for users in Uzbekistan. All these conveniences can be accessed by downloading the latest version of the Opera One browser or updating the existing application. The personalization features are expected to be particularly appealing to young people and creative professionals who enjoy decorating their desktop environment in a unique way.

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Abror Shuhratov
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