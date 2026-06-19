SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has sharply criticized the European Union's plans to redistribute satellite frequencies. Company representatives noted that the new regulations proposed by the European Commission could limit direct-to-cell satellite technology for smartphones and negatively impact communication quality globally. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In an official appeal sent by SpaceX to the European Commission, it is stated that this EU initiative could deprive European users of modern communication capabilities and cause serious problems for emergency services. Specifically, according to Bloomberg, such restrictions could pose a direct threat to communication security in Ukraine, where the Starlink system is currently being actively used.

Interference and Technical Barriers

The European Union plans to create its own IRIS² satellite constellation and intends to use a hybrid radio frequency system for this project. SpaceX experts believe this system could cause technical interference with Starlink services. This would jeopardize not only commercial communications but also the stable operation of rescue and emergency services in Ukraine.

The European Commission previously announced its intention to limit foreign operators' access to the frequency bands around 2 GHz. This range is critical for direct-to-cell technology connecting smartphones directly to satellites. Currently, US companies Viasat and EchoStar operate in this spectrum, but their licenses expire in 2027.

Political Interests and Economic Reality

While criticizing the EU plan, SpaceX representatives emphasize that the union is prioritizing the operator's country of registration over economic and technical reality. The company believes such an approach stifles innovation and could create artificial barriers in the global satellite communication ecosystem.

As a reminder, Starlink currently provides data transmission services in Ukraine in cooperation with operators Kyivstar and Veon. This communication system is vital for the country's critical infrastructure, and any technical failure or frequency clash could lead to severe consequences.

According to TASS and other international news agencies, the European Union aims to reduce dependence on US technologies by creating its own independent satellite network. However, SpaceX is concerned that these actions will degrade the quality of existing services and harm global communication standards.