NASA Official Supports Elon Musk's Idea for Antimatter Engines

Antimatter technologies, expected to revolutionize space exploration, have once again come into focus. NASA official Jared Isaacman expressed a positive attitude toward the idea of using antimatter engines for interstellar flights, previously proposed by billionaire Elon Musk. Although such technologies are currently in the theoretical stage, their potential is seen as the only source capable of taking humanity beyond the solar system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Antimatter is a collection of particles that are a kind of "mirror image" of ordinary matter. For example, a positron corresponds to an electron, and an antiproton to a proton. According to the laws of physics, when matter and antimatter collide, an annihilation process occurs. In this, their mass is released almost entirely as energy. This process is considered the most powerful energy source based on the E=mc2 formula.

New Opportunities for Space Flights

Currently, chemical fuels used for rocket engines have approached their maximum capabilities. With existing technologies, traveling to Mars or planets further away would take years. Antimatter engines, however, could shorten this distance several times. For this reason, Elon Musk and NASA specialists consider this direction the most promising project of the future.

Elon Musk recently noted on his social media page that humanity should spend "a trillion times a trillion dollars" to produce antimatter for flights to other star systems. This prediction came at a time when the head of SpaceX has solidified his position as the richest person in the world. In Musk's view, the true colonization of space can only be achieved through an infinite energy source.

According to ixbt.com, the main problem with using antimatter is its extreme cost and difficulty of storage. Currently, even the world's largest laboratories can only obtain very small amounts (nanograms) of this substance. It cannot be stored in an ordinary container, as collision with any matter immediately leads to an explosion.

Nevertheless, cooperation between NASA and private companies could be the foundation for putting this theory into practice. Jared Isaacman's support indicates that the US space agency is also ready to abandon traditional fuels in the future and rely on the achievements of quantum physics. Such technologies would not only reduce flight time but also significantly decrease the weight of spacecraft.

In conclusion, while antimatter engines may seem like science fiction for now, the consensus between innovators like Elon Musk and NASA officials shows that humanity's aspiration for interstellar travel is serious. In the coming decades, research in this direction is expected to start a new era of space exploration.