SpaceX Ready to Conquer Space: Gigabay Complex Construction Nearing Completion

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has reached a significant milestone in the mass production of its largest project — the Starship rockets. The main part of the Gigabay complex located in the Roberts Road area of Florida has been completed, and work has now begun on closing the roof of the building. This massive facility will serve as a center for assembling and servicing spacecraft. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to Julia Bergeron, a specialist monitoring SpaceX construction sites, the main cranes have been removed from the Gigabay complex in Florida, indicating that the building's frame is fully ready. Meanwhile, a similar Gigabay building is rapidly rising at the Starbase base in Texas. Currently, the Texas facility has reached the same height as the neighboring Megabay complex.

A Thousand Rockets per Year: Musk's Ambitious Plans

The Gigabay project is not just another hangar. According to Elon Musk, this facility will become one of the largest buildings in the world in terms of certain parameters. Its primary goal is to assemble and commission up to 1,000 Starship vessels per year. Such production capacity is expected to turn humanity's plans for colonizing Mars and establishing regular flights to the Moon into reality.

The head of SpaceX has stated in his presentations that once the Starship system is fully operational, the company will have the capacity to launch 100 times more payload into space than all other providers combined. Even if competitors triple their pace, SpaceX will maintain absolute leadership in space logistics.

Infrastructure Modernization and New Tests

Currently, at the Starbase spaceport, not only are new buildings being constructed, but existing launch pads are also being modernized. Specifically, specialists are using a massive Liebherr LR11000 crawler crane to dismantle old parts of the Mechazilla tower. This tower is a unique system designed to "catch" the Super Heavy booster and the Starship vessel in mid-air during landing.

At the same time, work continues uninterrupted at the Starfactory plants to test new ships and boosters, install engines, and check water-cooling systems. Throughout 2025, SpaceX has already successfully carried out five test flights of the Starship system.

The commissioning of the Gigabay complex marks not only a technical achievement for SpaceX but also the beginning of a new economic era. Producing rockets on a conveyor belt will drastically reduce the cost of access to space and accelerate the deployment of the next generation of Starlink satellites into orbit.