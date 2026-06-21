Xiaomi to be unveiled on September 18: 200 MP camera and Apple-style design

·109·Technology
Xiaomi to be unveiled on September 18: 200 MP camera and Apple-style design

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to showcase its next flagship smartphone series much earlier than expected. According to well-known insider Smart Pikachu, the new Xiaomi 18 series will be presented to the general public as early as September this year. This news is sparking great interest in the tech world, as the company usually unveiled its main flagships in the final quarter of the year. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

One of the most important aspects of the new device is its camera system. According to data, the Xiaomi 18 model will be equipped with an ultra-high-resolution 200 MP main camera. However, it is not just about the pixel count, but the application of advanced LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. This technology is expected to be a revolutionary step in maintaining light balance during the shooting process.

Technological innovations and image quality

LOFIC technology prevents image "burn-out" (overexposure) in areas with excessive light on smartphone sensors. This is especially critical when shooting on a sunny day or under bright lights. Additionally, this system eliminates various artifacts from LED lamps and ensures perfect HDR quality. As a result, users will be able to take photos with a dynamic range on par with professional cameras.

The appearance of the smartphone will also undergo serious changes. The insider notes that the Xiaomi 18 design will be developed in the style of Apple, meaning a refined and visually appealing look. The device features rounded corners and a large 2K resolution display. The screen brightness level is expected to be significantly higher than its predecessors, ensuring a clear image even under sunlight.

Additional screen and user interface

While maintaining its unique style, Xiaomi has decided to keep the small auxiliary screen on the back panel of the device. This display serves for viewing notifications or convenience when taking selfies. There are also updates regarding the software: the smartphone's user interface will have a smoother and aesthetically enriched appearance.

According to ixbt.com, Smart Pikachu, who shared this information, has previously made accurate predictions about Xiaomi products. Specifically, he correctly indicated the release dates and features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet before the official presentation. Therefore, reports of a September premiere are considered close to the truth.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the Xiaomi brand holds one of the leading positions due to its affordability and high technical specifications. The release of the new flagship in September could be an unexpected gift for local users, as it coincides with the unveiling of new iPhone models and will further heat up market competition.

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