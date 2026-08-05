Lucid Motors Delays Launch of Its Affordable Electric Car

Lucid Motors, which is striving to establish itself in the electric vehicle market, has delayed the launch of its most affordable Cosmos crossover by nearly a year. According to ixbt.com, the decision was made by new CEO Silvio Napoli to prevent the quality problems faced by previous models and protect the company from an operational crisis. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Originally expected to start at $50,000, the Cosmos crossover’s market launch has been postponed to the second half of 2027. This is another serious test for a brand that has attracted only a narrow group of buyers with its high-tech but expensive vehicles.

Leadership Changes and Tough Economics

According to reports based on the company’s second-quarter financial results, Silvio Napoli has carried out a major leadership shake-up since officially taking office on June 1. Senior Vice President of Finance Gagan Dhingra and several other senior executives have left their positions. They have been replaced by an entirely new management team.

The new CEO has launched a sweeping cost-cutting program designed to save $1.4 billion by the end of this year. In June alone, 18% of the company’s total workforce was laid off, following an earlier 12% reduction. The second shift at the company’s Arizona plant was also canceled.

Quality Problems and the Cosmos Model

The company previously faced a number of assembly-quality and software issues with the Air sedan and Gravity SUV crossover. Its former interim CEO, Marc Winterhoff, was even forced to apologize to customers. Silvio Napoli said he deliberately delayed the Cosmos to avoid repeating past mistakes and bring the product to full readiness.

The Cosmos was supposed to be the first vehicle built on Lucid’s new compact, more affordable midsize platform.

The model’s affordable price was expected to attract a broader range of buyers and sharply increase sales volumes.

However, management fears that bringing unfinished technologies and products to market could further damage the brand’s reputation.

Under the current circumstances, Lucid Motors’ main task is to overcome its financial difficulties, optimize costs and guarantee excellent quality for its future electric vehicles. Time will tell whether the new CEO’s decisive measures will help save the company.