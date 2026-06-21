Intel Raptor Lake Next: New Generation of Mobile Processors Limited to High-End Models

·3·Technology
Intel Raptor Lake Next: New Generation of Mobile Processors Limited to High-End Models

Intel continues to update its processor lineup, but it has become known that the upcoming Raptor Lake Next family will be introduced on a narrower scale than expected. According to recent data, the mobile versions of this generation will only be available as high-performance HX-series models. This indicates that Intel is targeting this line not at the mass market, but primarily at laptops intended for gamers and professional users. This was reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Based on information from well-known insider Jaykihn, as reported by ixbt.com, the number of models in the new line will be very limited. Specifically, users are expected to be offered 6+8 and 8+12 core configurations in the Core 7 series, as well as flagship 8+16 core processors in the highest-power Core 9 segment. Such an approach aligns with the company's strategy of focusing resources on the most demanding segments.

Technical Specifications and Market Expectations

Experts believe that Raptor Lake Next may be released with similar restrictions not only for mobile devices but also in the desktop segment for stationary computers. For example, it is highly likely that the Arrow Lake Refresh series will also be limited to high-end models with unlocked multipliers. This may slightly reduce the choice for mid-range and entry-level users.

One of the main advantages of the new processors is expected to be their economic efficiency. The retention of the LGA1700 platform allows Intel to offer affordable solutions for users. This platform not only makes the new CPU price cheaper but also maintains the ability to use widespread and inexpensive DDR4 RAM instead of the currently expensive DDR5 memory.

In the Uzbekistan technology market, Intel products traditionally lead. The release of the HX series of the Raptor Lake Next generation could positively impact the prices of powerful gaming laptops and devices for graphic designers in the local market. Support for DDR4 memory will significantly reduce the costs of transitioning to a new system.

For information, these novelties are planned for sale in 2025. Jaykihn is considered a reliable source who previously first announced the Core Ultra 9 285K tests and the full description of the Core Ultra 200S line. Thus, Intel fans can expect new devices with a balance of performance and price next year.

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