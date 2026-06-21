Samsung Starts Testing One UI 9 Interface for Several Smartphones

South Korean tech giant Samsung is actively working on updating its software ecosystem. Currently, the company has begun testing the One UI 9 skin based on the Android 17 operating system across several popular devices simultaneously, including flagship and mid-range models. This step is aimed at delivering new features to users faster and ensuring system stability. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

So far, the One UI 9 beta test program is officially open only for the Galaxy S26 series, with the third beta version released for these devices. However, according to ixbt.com, Samsung is also working on new firmware in its internal labs for models such as Galaxy S25, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A57. Notably, the Galaxy S26 FE model, which has not yet been officially announced, is also on this list.

New firmware versions and supported devices

According to recent data, Samsung specialists are preparing firmware versions F966USQUACZF3 for Galaxy Z Fold7, A566BXXUBDZFB for Galaxy A56, and S911BXXUAGZF9 for the Galaxy S23 series. This means owners of these devices can expect a significant system update in the coming months. It is also important for users that Samsung is focusing on its mid-range Galaxy A series alongside flagships, as these models are very popular in the market.

Additionally, One UI 9 testing has begun for last year's flagships — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the affordable flagship Galaxy S24 FE. Firmware from the S92xBXXUFEZF7 series is being developed for these models. Since Samsung has expanded its software support policy, older models will not be deprived of modern capabilities.

Future plans and release date

According to rumors, the first devices running the One UI 9 interface will be the company's next-generation foldables. This refers to the Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra models, which are expected to be showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. These smartphones are expected to ship with the new interface out of the box.

It is not yet clear which model will be the first to join the open beta program after the Galaxy S26 series. However, the fact that Samsung is conducting internal tests on more than ten devices simultaneously indicates that the company is seriously preparing for the mass rollout of the Android 17 update.

The One UI 9 interface is expected to focus on further expanding AI (Galaxy AI) capabilities, refining visual design, and improving energy efficiency. Samsung promises its users not only new devices but also a perfected software experience.