Superhighway for Lithium: Boron Nitride Nanotubes Accelerate Ion Movement 30-Fold

In the world of modern energy and technology, the demand for lithium is growing day by day. A new study conducted by scientists at the University of Illinois (Chicago) has presented a revolutionary breakthrough: boron nitride nanotubes were found to transport lithium ions significantly faster than indicated in theoretical models. This discovery is expected to increase battery efficiency and fundamentally change lithium recycling processes. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, boron nitride nanotubes not only transport lithium ions rapidly but also act as a unique "filter." They allow lithium ions to pass easily while blocking many other ions. Associate Professor Sangil Kim, one of the study's authors, noted that the ion movement speed observed in the experiment was higher than in any previously known systems.

Opportunities for Next-Generation Batteries and Industry

Controlling ion flow in nanochannels was one of the main obstacles in creating next-generation batteries, desalination devices, and rare metal extraction technologies. The primary challenge was ensuring precise selectivity alongside high filtration speed. Boron nitride nanotubes perfectly combined these two requirements.

To test their ideas in practice, scientists created a special membrane consisting of millions of charged nanotubes. When this membrane was placed between salt solutions of different concentrations, it was found that lithium passed 31 times faster than expected. At the same time, the passage of other ions was effectively restricted, ensuring high precision in lithium separation.

To demonstrate the practical application of this technology, the researchers also built a compact device. This device converts the chemical difference of salt solutions into electrical energy. The energy obtained was sufficient to power simple devices such as an electronic clock or a calculator. This process resembles the mechanism by which electric eels generate an electrical charge in their bodies in nature.

Future Plans and the Problem of Lithium Scarcity

At a time when interest in electric vehicles and renewable energy sources is growing in developing countries like Uzbekistan, technologies for the efficient extraction of lithium raw materials are crucial. The new discovery could be particularly helpful in recycling old batteries and re-extracting lithium from them.

The team of scientists plans to work on applying this technology on an industrial scale in the future. The main focus will be on increasing lithium extraction efficiency and further studying the anomalous fast ion movement in nanostructures. If this method becomes widespread, the production of power sources for smartphones and electric vehicles could become significantly cheaper and faster.